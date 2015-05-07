FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erste Group says gets 13.2 pct SREP ratio
May 7, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

Erste Group says gets 13.2 pct SREP ratio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 7 (Reuters) - Austria’s Erste Group is well above the minimum capital target it has been assigned by European regulators, it said on Thursday.

“From the European regulator the SREP ratio for this year is 13.2 percent and there we are comfortably above,” Chief Financial Officer Gernot Mittendorfer told an analyst conference webcast from London.

He was referring to the capital target under the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process. Erste is one of eight banks in Austria that came under direct supervision of the European Central Bank last year.

It earlier reported a total capital ratio under Basel 3 phased-in standards of 15.8 percent at the end of March. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by David Evans)

