Erste Group has 435 mln euro Ukrainian exposure
February 28, 2014 / 9:37 AM / 4 years ago

Erste Group has 435 mln euro Ukrainian exposure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Erste Group Bank has 435 million euros ($595 million)in Ukrainian exposure but is not particularly concerned about it, even though the outlook is not “rosy”, Chief Risk Officer Andreas Gottschling said on Friday.

Erste, which sold its Ukrainian business last year, has about 280 million euros in loans and 85 million euros in leasing deals in Ukraine. The remainder of its exposure reflects one payment that has been stopped by capital controls, he told a conference call with analysts.

Erste has made arrangements with local banks to deal with the capital controls, he said, adding that he sees no signs of any imminent credit problems. ($1 = 0.7309 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Goodman)

