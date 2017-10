VIENNA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Erste Group : * CEO says expects improvement in 2013 results versus 2012 * Says plans to keep Austrian state capital for the moment * Says could repay Austrian state capital if terms change, otherwise keep 2-3

years * Says sees no reason not to pay 2012 dividend * CEO says assumes some top-line growth in 2013 * CEO says 2012 outlook wording reflects improved view