FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Erytech Pharma to report positive initial results on use of GRASPA
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 7, 2014 / 8:35 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Erytech Pharma to report positive initial results on use of GRASPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Erytech Pharma SA :

* To report positive initial results on use of GRASPA in all patients allergic to E.Coli and Erwinia derived asparaginases at American Society of Hematology (ASH)

* Announces presentation of four case studies with GRASPA in expanded access program at annual meeting of ASH

* First results of program indicate reduced hypersensitivity reactions in double allergic patients while maintaining adequate asparaginase activity

* First results of program bring additional confirmation of GRASPA’s reduced immunotoxicity, also in patients with prior allergies to E.Coli derived asparaginase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.