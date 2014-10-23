FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Erytech Pharma raises 30 million euros in reserved capital increase
October 23, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Erytech Pharma raises 30 million euros in reserved capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Erytech Pharma SA :

* Raises 30 million euros for expanding its therapeutic indications in oncology and accelerating its clinical development

* Announces reserved capital increased with 30 million euros, of which 68 pct subscribed by U.S. investors specialized in life sciences

* Intends to speed up its development in U.S. and in solid tumors

* Total of 1,224,489 new shares will be issued within a capital increase with suppression of preferential subscription rights

* New shares represent around 17.8 pct of number of shares in circulation (after capital increase)

* Issue price has been set at 24.50 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

