China's Fosun buys Portuguese health provider ESS for $590 mln

SHANGHAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Fosun International has bought Portuguese healthcare provider Espirito Santo Saude (ESS) for 459.83 million euros ($589.36 million), the Chinese conglomerate said in a statement on Thursday.

Fosun’s bid of 5.01 euros per share for 96 percent of ESS trumped a rival offer of 5 euros from U.S. firm UnitedHealth Group Inc. Fosun tabled the offer through Portuguese insurance subsidiary Fidelidade last week.

Fosun, China’s answer to Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc, has been increasingly active on the global stage. It snapped up Portuguese insurer Caixa Seguros e Saude in January, while French regulators cleared its increased bid for holiday group Club Mediterranee SA this week.

The ESS purchase ends a tug-of-war for the private hospital operator which is majority owned by the Espirito Santo family, whose main holding companies need to sell assets after filing for creditor protection in July.

Shares in ESS closed down more than 7 percent on Wednesday at 4.5 euros, but have risen over 40 percent so far this year, lifted by the bidding war between Fosun, UnitedHealth, Portugal’s Jose de Mello Saude and Mexico’s Grupo Angeles.

Fosun is looking to boost its private healthcare business, a growing area in China as the government looks to open up the sector to private capital.

ESS owns hospitals, clinics and elderly care homes around Portugal. ($1 US = 0.7802 euro) (Reporting by Adam Jourdan)