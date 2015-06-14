FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European space probe thought lost wakes in comet's shadows
June 14, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

European space probe thought lost wakes in comet's shadows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 14 (Reuters) - The Philae lander space probe thought lost has woken up some seven months after officials thought it marooned in the shadows of a comet, the European Space Agency said on Sunday.

ESA said it had received signals from the lander late on Thursday, which began “speaking” with its team on the ground for the first time since it went into hibernation following a botched comet landing in November.

“Philae is doing very well,” said project manager Stephan Ulamec in a statement on ESA’s website. “The lander is ready for operations.” (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Alison Williams)

