BRIEF-EastSideCapital acquires 75 pct in SIT
January 2, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-EastSideCapital acquires 75 pct in SIT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 2 (Reuters) - EastSideCapital SA :

* Said on Thursday that on Dec. 31, 2014, it completed a private subscription for its 749,961,383 series G shares

* There was no reduction and series G shares were acquired at 0.01 zloty per share by one investor Source text for Eikon:

* On Dec. 31, 2014, Aspesi Investment Limited acquired 749,961,383 series G shares of the company for issue price of 7,499,613.83 zlotys ($2.10 million)

* Bought a 66.66 pct stake in Swietokrzyski Inkubator Technologii SA (SIT) from Aspesi Investment Limited, paying for the acqusition with the above shares

* After registration of the capital increase, the company will hold 75 pct stake in Swietokrzyski Inkubator Technologii

* The signing of the letter of intent to acquire Swietokrzyski Inkubator Technologii was announced on June 9, 2014

* The company is controlled by EBC Solicitors SA Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.5715 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
