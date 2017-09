Dec 9 (Reuters) - Escort Teknoloji :

* Said on Monday its unit Alesta GSYO A.S’s unit Integreen Yenilenebilir Enerji signed a contract for construction of solar energy plants

* Said contract includes construction of 9 solar energy plants

* Said solar energy plants will have a power of 1MW each

