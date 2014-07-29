FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India's Escorts June-quarter profit drops
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 29, 2014 / 10:17 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-India's Escorts June-quarter profit drops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Engineering conglomerate Escorts Ltd
 posted a 41.49 percent drop in June-quarter profit:
For detailed results, please see the table below:
---------------------------------------------------------------
                          Q1 2014                 Q12013        
                 
---------------------------------------------------------------
Net Profit                  341.11 mln rupees   583 mln rupees  
  
Total income from ops       11.29 bln rupees    11.76 bln rupees
----------------------------------------------------------------

 (Reporting By Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by
Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.