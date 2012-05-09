FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-ESCO profit misses estimates on lower sales to utilities
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2012 / 9:26 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-ESCO profit misses estimates on lower sales to utilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q2 adj EPS $0.41 vs est $0.42

* Q2 sales rose 4 percent to $174 million

May 9 (Reuters) - Engineered products maker ESCO Technologies Inc’s profit missed estimates on lower sales at its utility business.

January-March net income fell to $10.2 million, or 38 cents per share, from $13.2 million, or 49 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding a one-time tax charge, it earned 41 cents per share.

The company’s revenue rose 4 percent to $174 million. Sales at its utility sales segment fell 12 percent.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 42 cents per share on revenue of $173.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

ESCO, incorporated in 1990, makes engineered products and systems that have industrial, aerospace and commercial applications.

Shares of the St. Louis, Missouri-based company closed at $33.19 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have lost 11 percent of their value in the last month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.