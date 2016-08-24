FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emerging markets-focused hedge fund ESG to separate from Carlyle
August 24, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

Emerging markets-focused hedge fund ESG to separate from Carlyle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The partners of Emerging Sovereign Group LLC (ESG) have agreed to buy back the majority stake in the emerging markets-focused hedge fund manager that was acquired by Carlyle Group LP in 2011, a Carlyle spokesman said on Wednesday.

The move comes as Carlyle has chosen to focus more on credit-oriented investment strategies, such as direct lending, distressed debt and collateralized loan obligations, while ESG has remained an equity-focused hedge fund firm. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York)

