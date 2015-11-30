FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Warburg Pincus-backed e-Shang plans $1 bln HK IPO in 2016-IFR
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 30, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

Warburg Pincus-backed e-Shang plans $1 bln HK IPO in 2016-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Warehousing developer e-Shang, which is partially owned by private equity firm Warburg Pincus , plans to raise about $1 billion in an initial public offering in Hong Kong, IFR reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the plans.

The IPO is expected for the first half of 2016, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

e-Shang did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.