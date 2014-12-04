FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Esker signs order deal with American manufacturer
#Market News
December 4, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Esker signs order deal with American manufacturer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Esker SA :

* Esker signs order processing deal worth more than $250,000 with American-based multinational corporation

* Company with which deal is signed will automate 2,000 order documents per month using Esker’s SAP-integrated order processing solution

* Company to integrate Esker’s on-premises order processing automation solution within its existing SAP environment

* Company is also considering use of Esker’s accounts receivable solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
