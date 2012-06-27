FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eskom sells 2028 and 2033 bonds at lower yields
#Credit Markets
June 27, 2012 / 9:26 AM / 5 years ago

Eskom sells 2028 and 2033 bonds at lower yields

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 27 (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom said on Wednesday it had sold 100 million rand ($11.79 million) of its inflation-linked EL2028 bond at a clearing yield of 2.72 percent compared with 2.73 percent at its previous sale.

Also on offer was 250 million rand of the 2033 bond, which cleared at 9.19 percent compared with 9.51 percent previously.

The bid-to-cover ratio on the 2028 bond was 1.4 while the 2033 bid-to-cover was 2.36. ($1 = 8.4798 South African rand) (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda)

