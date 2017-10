JOHANNESBURG, July 11 (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom sold 250 million rand ($30.49 million) of its 2033 bond at a clearing yield of 8.94 percent on Wednesday, compared to a yield of 9.19 percent last week. ($1 = 8.1984 South African rand) (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Ed Cropley)