UPDATE 2-Eskom seeks to double SAfrican power prices by 2017

By Olivia Kumwenda

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 22 (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom has applied to more than double the price of its electricity over the next five years, a move that will deal a heavy blow to industries where margins are already under pressure.

The state-owned utility said it has applied for a 16 percent annual increase for five years from April 2013 to March 2018, comprising a 13 percent annual hike for its own needs and a 3 percent rise to support the introduction of independent power producers.

Eskom was awarded price hikes averaging 25 percent annually in the past three years and energy-intensive users, including the vital mining industry, have long said the steep increases were making some of their operations unsustainable.

“It would be a big blow to the development of South African industry. If it gets approved, it would be a problem,” said Kevin Lings, chief economist at asset manager Stanlib.

A wave of strikes in South Africa has forced companies to increase wages, which along with steep increases in raw material costs and power prices are cutting into profits.

“Those tariffs are not affordable. The implications of that is that we will see more flight of the economic growth in the productive centre,” said Mike Rossouw, the South African chairman of the Energy Intensive Users Group representing companies that are heavy power users.

Rossouw said the hikes aggravated an already serious situation in the mining and manufacturing industries.

RATINGS WATCH

Eskom has been struggling to raise the funds it needs to build power plants fast enough to avoid a repeat of a 2008 supply crisis that forced mines to shut for days at a time and cost Africa’s biggest economy billions of dollars in lost output.

This month Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s downgraded Eskom’s credit rating as a consequence of changes to their sovereign ratings for South Africa.

Although Eskom’s rating is still investment grade, the cut will increase its borrowing costs at a time when it is relying heavily on debt to help fund its capital expansion.

Eskom’s chief executive Brian Dames said the utility would spend 337 billion rand ($39 billion) in capital expenditure over the next five years and would need 78 billion rand over the same period to buy power from independent producers.

Eskom is currently building three new plants - Medupi, Kusile and Ingula - with first power at least a year away.

“We have not included any new-build expansion beyond Kusile in our tariff application,” Dames said at a media briefing ahead of the announcement. The Kusile plant is expected to be commissioned in 2018 or 2019.

The rand and government bonds showed little immediate reaction to the news.