Bank recap could leave euro bailout fund ill-equipped

* Overcollateralisation would reduce ESM’s lending power

* Capacity for large future rescues in doubt

By John Geddie and Divyang Shah

LONDON, June 28 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism will significantly undermine its ability to rescue struggling eurozone sovereigns if it implements a proposal to spend EUR60bn to recapitalise banks directly.

Because of the overcollateralisation required for the risky business of saving failing banks, spending EUR60bn in such a way would diminish the body’s firepower by EUR180bn, leaving just EUR211bn to lend to sovereigns.

The leftovers would not even be enough to cover Italy’s EUR240bn of refinancing requirements next year - a genuine worry, given that the country’s second largest bank, Mediobanca, said this week that Italy is likely to need a bailout in the next six months.

“The ESM would be totally inadequate to finance larger eurozone sovereigns for any sustained period,” said Gabriel Sterne, chief economist at brokerage Exotix.

“We just have to hope that bond yields stay low enough that countries like Italy and Spain can continue to access markets.”

The ESM has EUR700bn in subscribed capital - which will be made up of EUR80bn in paid-in capital and EUR620bn in callable capital - but in order for it to achieve the highest rating possible, it will only use a maximum of EUR500bn for lending purposes.

Of that, EUR100bn has already been committed to Spain to recapitalise its banks, while Cyprus will receive EUR9bn to balance its books.

In order to break what the ESM terms “the vicious loop” between banks and sovereigns, the rescue fund has also said it can use up to EUR60bn to directly recapitalise banks. Such recapitalisation efforts would also prove more capital intensive than rescuing sovereigns because of the extra risks involved.

“In case the ESM engages into direct bank recapitalisation up to the limit of EUR60bn the ESM’s maximum lending capacity would be reduced by approximately EUR180bn,” an ESM spokesperson told IFR.

“However this reduction would only occur to the extent the ESM really uses this instrument. As long as no ESM money goes into direct bank recapitalisation there is no reduction of the maximum lending capacity.”

Certainly, the bail-in guidelines agreed this week by the EU appear to be pushing banks’ ills on to private creditors as a first port of call, but the scale of the problem suggests all available funding sources may have to be called on.

“Of the legacy problems we know of, you wouldn’t need to have much of a move to require [the ESM money] to be drawn down,” said Sohail Malik, manager at ECM Asset Management’s special situations hedge fund.

After that, the money left to be distributed to ailing sovereigns would be greatly diminished, a worrying development with bond yields across the periphery rising over the last months.

Italian 10-year yields nearly hit 5% this week, up over a whole percentage point from the start of May, on fears that the US Federal Reserve may be close to cutting back on the cheap money it has pumped into bond markets.

The sell-off has been tempered somewhat by promises from the European Central Bank to intervene and buy the bonds of countries in secondary markets, if borrowing costs spike to untenable levels.

In order to access the ECB’s Outright Monetary Transactions programme, however, countries must first apply for help to the ESM, the body responsible for primary market purchases and macroeconomic adjustment.

“The firewall put in place seemed impervious at first sight, but now we are getting to the stage where it’s under intense scrutiny,” said one head of SSA syndicate at a US bank.

Greece alone cost the ESM’s predecessor - the European Financial Stability Facility - EUR144.6bn. To service the debt of a much larger economy like Italy would be a mammoth task for the ESM, and perhaps even for the ECB.

“People think the ECB is bottomless. It’s not bottomless, because at some point the constituencies that support it will stop supporting it,” said Sterne at Exotix. (Reporting by John Geddie and Divyang Shah,; editing by Matthew Davies and Julian Baker)