Dealers start to soft-sound 10-year ESM bond

LONDON, Nov 5 (IFR) - Bank dealers are calling investors to get their thoughts on a potential 10-year bond issue from the European Stability Mechanism, confident that such a deal is imminent, and eager to get an edge in a fiercely competitive mandate process.

Coming off the back of a bumper EUR7bn debut five-year bond last month, bankers are sure the ESM will want to maintain the momentum with a follow-up deal.

“It seems really early to soft-sound, but it’s so competitive that banks want to have feedback prepared ahead of the request for proposals expected in the next days,” said a source close to the discussions.

The joint management of the ESM and its predecessor, the European Financial Stability Facility, stated in its latest newsletter that a potential benchmark transaction for either the ESM or EFSF could take place in the week of Monday 11 November.

The EFSF/ESM management tends to send out a request for proposals (RFP) to members of its banking group in the week before a major benchmark transaction is planned.

The EFSF has just EUR1.5bn left to raise to hit its EUR58bn full-year funding programme, but has given no indication it will issue more than its funding target.

The ESM, on the other hand, appeared more open to pre-funding after its debut bond left it with just EUR2bn left to raise to hit its EUR9bn funding target for 2013.

“We may as well begin to pre-fund the EUR17bn ESM funding requirement for next year,” said Christophe Frankel, CFO and deputy managing director of the ESM, following the debut deal.

Close to EUR21bn orders were placed for ESM’s inaugural deal, and just days after the deal priced, banking sources began to speculate that a follow-up 10-year transaction would allow it to tap into some of that unsatisfied demand, and mark an important new benchmark maturity on its curve.

The five-year bond priced at mid-swaps minus 1bp, and has since rallied to mid-swaps minus 4.5bp, according to Tradeweb on Tuesday morning. EFSF issued a 10-year bond back in May at mid-swaps plus 32bp, which has since tightened to mid-swaps plus 20bp on the bid.

The fact that investors are now receiving calls on a new ESM 10-year deal suggests that some bankers are almost certain the deal will emerge next week.

“It’s a bit of a dirty process, and it can upset investors if banks pester them on a specific deal and it never materialises.”

The ESM/EFSF could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)