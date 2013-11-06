FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ESM requests bank proposals for bond transaction next week
#Credit Markets
November 6, 2013 / 10:12 AM / 4 years ago

ESM requests bank proposals for bond transaction next week

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 6 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism (ESM), rated Aa1/AAA by Moody‘s/Fitch, has sent a request for proposals to a selection of banks from the EFSF/ESM Market Group with regards to a bond transaction scheduled for the week of November 11, it announced on Wednesday.

The deal will go ahead subject to market conditions, it added.

Dealers have already started to soft-sound a 10-year transaction with investors, according to market sources. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)

