ESM requests bank proposals for bond transaction next week

LONDON, Nov 6 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism (ESM), rated Aa1/AAA by Moody‘s/Fitch, has sent a request for proposals to a selection of banks from the EFSF/ESM Market Group with regards to a bond transaction scheduled for the week of November 11, it announced on Wednesday.

The deal will go ahead subject to market conditions, it added.

Dealers have already started to soft-sound a 10-year transaction with investors, according to market sources. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)