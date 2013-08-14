FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ESM hires banks for investor marketing ahead of debut bond
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 14, 2013 / 8:17 AM / in 4 years

ESM hires banks for investor marketing ahead of debut bond

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 14 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism, rated Aa1/AAA by Moody’s and Fitch, has selected BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale to arrange investor marketing activities in August and September, the euro rescue entity said on Wednesday.

The ESM - which has already been issuing t-bills since the start of this year - said in its June newsletter that it would start pre-marketing for its debut bond in August, with a view to launching the deal in September or October.

The entity plans to issue EUR9bn of medium- to long-term debt this year, according to its investor presentation.

Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.