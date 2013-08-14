ESM hires banks for investor marketing ahead of debut bond

LONDON, Aug 14 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism, rated Aa1/AAA by Moody’s and Fitch, has selected BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale to arrange investor marketing activities in August and September, the euro rescue entity said on Wednesday.

The ESM - which has already been issuing t-bills since the start of this year - said in its June newsletter that it would start pre-marketing for its debut bond in August, with a view to launching the deal in September or October.

The entity plans to issue EUR9bn of medium- to long-term debt this year, according to its investor presentation.