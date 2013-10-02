FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ESM plans to issue inaugural bond next week
October 2, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

ESM plans to issue inaugural bond next week

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 2 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism, rated Aa1/AAA by Moody‘s/Fitch, has sent a request for proposals to a selection of banks from its market group with regards to its inaugural benchmark bond, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The transaction is scheduled for the week commencing 7th of October, subject to market conditions.

The permanent euro rescue fund previously hired BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale to arrange a series of investor meetings that took place in August and September. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)

