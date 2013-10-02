UPDATE 1-Euro rescue fund set to debut amid Italy jitters

(Adds context background, Italy bond price quotes)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Oct 2 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism will test investor appetite for its inaugural bond deal next week, just as the eurozone crisis shows signs of flaring up again amid political chaos in its third largest economy, Italy.

The permanent euro rescue vehicle sent a request for proposals to a group on banks on Wednesday, as it looks to build up a reserve of funds that can be used to wean bailed-out countries off their programmes or act as a backstop for future sovereigns.

While ESM chairman, Klaus Regling, has said he does not think that support for Italy will be necessary, the fragility in the country’s governing coalition has already seen its borrowing costs spike this week.

Italian prime minister, Enrico Letta, is set to hold a vote of confidence in parliament later today, amid dissent from ministers of his centre-right coalition partner, the PDL.

Italian 10-year bond yields spiked to 4.75% at the start of the week on the back of that political uncertainty, opening up a 30bp gap between its peripheral peer Spain for the first time since early 2012. Those bonds have since pared their losses, bid at 4.37%, but are still far higher than the year low of 3.8% hit in February.

Established by treaty in February 2012 as a permanent successor to the temporary euro rescue fund, the ESM began to issue short-term Treasury Bills at the start of this year.

Next week’s deal, however, will mark its first issue of medium-to-long term debt, of which it plans to sell EUR9bn by year-end, according to its investor presentation.

Its predecessor - the European Financial Stability Facility - supplied bailouts for Greece, Portugal and Ireland at the height of the eurozone debt crisis.

The ESM, meanwhile, has already provided a sovereign bailout for Cyprus and a EUR100bn credit line to Spain to recapitalise its banks.

Ireland - which will exit its bailout programme in December - is widely expected to receive some form of precautionary credit line from the ESM, while the rescue fund has also laid down a framework for the direct recapitalisation of banks.

The permanent euro rescue fund previously hired BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale to arrange a series of investor meetings that took place in August and September. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker, Alex Chambers, Philip Wright)