Interest tops EUR9bn for debut ESM five-year bond
#Credit Markets
October 8, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 4 years

Interest tops EUR9bn for debut ESM five-year bond

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism has collected over EUR9bn of interest for its inaugural five-year bond and order books will close at short notice, a bank managing the deal said on Tuesday.

ESM, rated Aa1/AAA by Moody’s and Fitch, has set guidance at mid-swaps flat/minus 1bp, from initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus 1bp area, via lead managers HSBC, JP Morgan and SGCIB.

The transaction is expected to price later on Tuesday. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
