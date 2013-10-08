FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ESM set to issue EUR7bn five-year bond on debut
#Credit Markets
October 8, 2013 / 7:46 AM / 4 years ago

ESM set to issue EUR7bn five-year bond on debut

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism, rated Aa1/AAA by Moody’s and Fitch, is set to debut in bond markets with a EUR7bn five-year bond after receiving over EUR15bn of orders, a bank managing the deal said on Tuesday.

The final spread has been set at mid-swaps minus 1bp, the tight end of guidance at mid-swaps flat/minus 1bp, from initial price thoughts on Monday of mid-swaps plus 1bp area.

Books will close at 0745GMT, for pricing shortly after via lead managers HSBC, JP Morgan and SGCIB. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)

