LONDON, Feb 19 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism, rated Aa1/AAA, has sent a request for proposals to a selection of banks from the EFSF/ESM Market Group with regards to a bond transaction scheduled for the week beginning February 24, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The ESM plans to raise EUR17bn this year, of which EUR5bn is planned in the first quarter.