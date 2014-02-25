FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-ESM sets guidance on 7-year euro bond
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
February 25, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-ESM sets guidance on 7-year euro bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show previous bond sales were in 2013)

By Josie Cox

LONDON, Feb 25 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism, rated Aa1/AAA by Moody‘s/Fitch, on Tuesday opened books on its first benchmark bond of the year, setting guidance on the seven-year euro benchmark offering in the mid-swaps plus 8bp area.

The ESM announced on Monday it had hired Credit Agricole, Goldman Sachs and SG CIB to manage the sale of the transaction, which will be its third debt issue since inception following five- and 10-year bond sales in 2013.

Initial price thoughts for the new issue, due to mature in March 2021, were set in the mid-swaps plus 9bp area on Monday, equivalent to a yield of just over 1.50%. (Reporting by Josie Cox; editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.