ESM scales down Q4 funding target

LONDON, Sept 24 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism will borrow 2bn less in the fourth quarter than it had originally planned after Spain made an early repayment on its loan, the supranational said in a newsletter on Wednesday.
The ESM had originally planned to raise 7bn, but the Spanish repayment in July means its funding target will now be 5bn.
Following approval by the ESM board of directors on July 7, Spain paid back 1.3bn of the 41.3bn it received to recapitalise its banking sector.
“This is the first time that a euro area country that benefited from a financial assistance programme has requested to make a repayment ahead of schedule,” the ESM said in the newsletter. “In addition, Spain made a scheduled repayment of unused funds of 0.3bn on 23 July.”
“That’s not great news for us and basically means they will probably do one benchmark before year-end,” a syndicate banker said.
Meanwhile, the European Financial Stability Facility has a EUR1.5bn funding target for the fourth quarter.
The issuers have targeted three windows for potential issuance - the weeks of October 20, November 10 and November 24.
The ESM will also continue its bill auctions, with Tuesday October 7 and Tuesday November 4 earmarked for three-month bills and Tuesday October 21 and Tuesday November 18 for 6-month bills.
The ESM’s spreads have been grinding tighter over the last year. A five-year deal that priced at mid-swaps less 1bp in October is trading at almost 19bp through on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb.
A November 2023 issue priced at swaps plus 19bp in November is now quoted at minus 10bp. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)