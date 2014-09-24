ESM scales down Q4 funding target

LONDON, Sept 24 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism will borrow 2bn less in the fourth quarter than it had originally planned after Spain made an early repayment on its loan, the supranational said in a newsletter on Wednesday.

The ESM had originally planned to raise 7bn, but the Spanish repayment in July means its funding target will now be 5bn.

Following approval by the ESM board of directors on July 7, Spain paid back 1.3bn of the 41.3bn it received to recapitalise its banking sector.

“This is the first time that a euro area country that benefited from a financial assistance programme has requested to make a repayment ahead of schedule,” the ESM said in the newsletter. “In addition, Spain made a scheduled repayment of unused funds of 0.3bn on 23 July.”

“That’s not great news for us and basically means they will probably do one benchmark before year-end,” a syndicate banker said.

Meanwhile, the European Financial Stability Facility has a EUR1.5bn funding target for the fourth quarter.

The issuers have targeted three windows for potential issuance - the weeks of October 20, November 10 and November 24.

The ESM will also continue its bill auctions, with Tuesday October 7 and Tuesday November 4 earmarked for three-month bills and Tuesday October 21 and Tuesday November 18 for 6-month bills.

The ESM’s spreads have been grinding tighter over the last year. A five-year deal that priced at mid-swaps less 1bp in October is trading at almost 19bp through on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb.

A November 2023 issue priced at swaps plus 19bp in November is now quoted at minus 10bp. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)