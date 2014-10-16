ESM prepares benchmark after torrid week for peripheral markets

LONDON, Oct 16 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism is expected to sell its first benchmark issue since May, against a volatile market backdrop that has seen eurozone peripheral sovereigns sell off dramatically this week.

Tough conditions are unlikely to prove a major obstacle for the issuer, market participants say, providing it proceeds carefully and sticks to the shorter end of the curve.

The eurozone bailout fund, rated Aa1/NR/AAA, only has four deals outstanding and was completely out of the market in the third quarter. There should therefore be enough pent-up demand for ESM to ensure a smooth trade.

“I am sure they will look at all the options and they have gaps across their curve so could consider a three, a six, an eight or even a 10-year,” a SSA banker said.

Performance of the issuer’s outstanding bonds has also been strong, with its 3bn October 2019 tightening by as much as 15bp since pricing in May.

“They don’t need to raise much, so I see no reason why the trade shouldn’t fly,” another SSA banker said.

But yields in eurozone peripheral sovereigns have spiked in recent days over concerns around the ECB’s ability to restart European growth, and contagion from Greece.

Portuguese 10-year yields have moved from just below 3% on October 9 and were quoted at 3.48% on Thursday. The picture is grimmer for Greek government bonds, where the 10-year is now heading towards 9%.

“The extent of the moves we have seen in Italy, Spain and Portugal are reminiscent of the moves that led to the sovereign crisis, although we are not quite at that stage yet,” said a senior client portfolio. “It might not take long before Mario Draghi actually has to do something.”

BREWING SELL-OFF

Public sector bankers say a sell-off had been brewing for some time but that the possibly of snap elections in Greece and a grim growth picture had led investors to finally capitulate.

“There was always a concern that we were not out of the woods yet, and that there was not as much political will from sovereigns to do what is required and they were trying to run before they could walk,” said a SSA syndicate banker. “All of this has been the catalyst for some of the moves we have seen this week.”

Bankers are now concerned that the market could get stuck in a rut.

“A lot of good news had been priced into the credit market, but now the question is whether credit is going to catch up with equities,” one head of syndicate said. “We are struggling with visibility right now, and while we initially thought the repricing was a blip, it does look a bit more worrying. The real problem is liquidity - there is not much of it.”

The sell-off may have provided a wake-up call against growing complacency, but peripheral sovereigns are still some way off from where they were at the start of the year, except for Greece, which is getting close to its early January level. For instance, at 3.48%, Portuguese 10-year yields are still well below the 6.5% they were at in January. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers and Philip Wright)