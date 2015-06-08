FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Operators award UK-Belgium power link contracts to Siemens, Sumitomo
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
June 8, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

Operators award UK-Belgium power link contracts to Siemens, Sumitomo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Belgium’s Elia and Britain’s National Grid have awarded two contracts jointly worth roughly 500 million euros ($558.35 million) to build the first power trade cable between Britain and Belgium to Siemens and a subsidiary of Sumitomo Electric Industries.

Siemens will build and maintain the converter stations needed to transport the electricity, while Sumitomo Electric’s J-Power Systems will manufacture and lay the 140-kilometre long subsea cable.

Construction work on the 1,000-megawatt project is expected to start later this year and the interconnector is set to start operating in 2019.

The so-called NEMO link will be the first electricity import-export cable to connect Britain and Belgium and is supported by financing from the European Commission as it is deemed a project of common interest to member states.

Network operators Elia and National Grid made a final investment decision to build the project in late February. ($1 = 0.8955 euros) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.