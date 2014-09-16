FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ESOTIQ & HENDERSON to list its shares on main market of Warsaw Stock Exchange
September 16, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ESOTIQ & HENDERSON to list its shares on main market of Warsaw Stock Exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - ESOTIQ & HENDERSON SA :

* Said on Monday it has submitted to the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) a prospectus to issue 766,500 shares on the primary market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange

* Said shares to be issued include 600,000 series B shares, 4,000 series C shares, 150,000 series D shares and 12,500 series E shares at the nominal value of 0.1 zloty per share

* Said the company aims to transfer its series B shares from the Warsaw Stock Exchange’s NewConnect market to the primary market and also to dematerialise C, D and E series shares and issue them on the primary market Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
