(Adds details about deal, comment from analyst note, context)
By Liz Hampton
July 5 Halliburton Co said on Wednesday
it has acquired oilfield equipment supplier Summit ESP Inc, a
move that helps the third largest oilfield services company by
revenue enhance its presence in the artificial lift business.
Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Summit ESP, which is backed by
Oklahoma energy and banking billionaire George Kaiser, makes
electric submersible pumps used to maintain well pressure to
increase oil and gas production in aging wells. The devices,
components in a business called artificial lift, increasingly
are being used to prolong the life of shale wells.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The
transaction closed on Monday, Halliburton spokeswoman Emily Mir
said on Wednesday.
Halliburton said it will fold Summit into its existing
artificial lift business. Summit Chief Executive John Kenner
will become senior director of Halliburton's ESP and Horizontal
Pumping Systems (HSP) unit, reporting to Greg Schneider,
Halliburton's vice president of artificial lift business,
according to Mir.
Summit, which will keep its offices in Tulsa, was founded in
2011 and is led by executives including Kenner, who earlier held
senior posts at Baker Hughes. Summit had revenue of about $180
million last year, according to researcher Spears & Associates.
Reuters reported in June that Halliburton was in late-stage
talks to acquire Summit.
While the acquisition gives Halliburton a stronger foothold
in the artificial lift business, the company will still lack a
dominant market position compared with competitors Schlumberger
NV and Baker Hughes, a General Electric Co firm.
"The company may not be done expanding there," energy
investment firm Tudor Pickering Holt said in a note on
Wednesday.
Artificial lift is an approximately $12 billion-a-year
global business, according to market researcher Frost &
Sullivan, and dominated by Schlumberger, Baker Hughes and
Weatherford International PLC. Electric submersible
pumps are an about $5 billion-a-year part of that, it estimates.
Halliburton had been the second largest oilfield services
company behind Schlumberger, but fell to third following the
closing of a merger between Baker Hughes and GE Oil and Gas this
week.
Summit has expanded its business quickly in the United
States and Canada as drillers seek to pump more oil from shale
wells, which have a faster rate of production decline than
conventional wells. In May announced it had installed its
8,000th electric submersible pump (ESP), an increase of 1,000
since November.
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Jonathan Oatis)