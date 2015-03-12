Parking heater maker Espar pleads guilty in U.S. to price fixing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Privately owned Espar Inc, which makes heating units for vehicles to use when the engine is turned off, pleaded guilty on Thursday to price fixing and agreed to pay a criminal fine, the Department of Justice said.

That fine will be specified in a hearing set for early June, the department said in a statement.

Espar and other companies, which were not identified, had been accused of setting a price floor for parking heater kits sold on the aftermarket, which is usually defined as sold as replacement parts or to customize cars. They also coordinated price increases, the department said.

Espar did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the plea bargain.

The case is United States v. Espar Inc in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, No. 15-0028.