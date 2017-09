Nov 6 (Reuters) - Esperite N.V. :

* Convenes EGM to change auditor

* EGM to be held on Dec. 18 to replace auditor KPMG Accountants N.V.

* Says it has not been able to agree appropriate fees for 2014 audit with KPMG