Jan 29 (Reuters) - Esperite N.V. :

* Invests in multimillion largest clinical genetic center and aims for pole position in Europe

* NGS platform has capacity to process 75,000 samples per year as of today

Signed a supply agreement with Thermo Fisher Life Technology to install satellite sequencing platforms in countries where Esperite operates