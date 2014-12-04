FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novo Banco in talks to sell BESI to Haitong Securities
December 4, 2014 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

Novo Banco in talks to sell BESI to Haitong Securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Novo Banco, the bank carved out of Banco Espirito Santo aftr it was rescued, is in talks to sell investment banking unit BESI to Chinese brokerage Haitong Securities Ltd, Novo Banco said on Thursday.

The news came after a source told Reuters earlier on Thursday that Haitong had started talks to buy BESI. .

Novo Banco said in a statement that the negotiations had started “with a view to enter into a sale and purchase agreement in respect of the whole share capital of BESI.”

It added that the sale depends on the approval of the Bank of Portugal. It gave no value on the sale but local Portuguese media has reported a sum of 400 million euros. (Reporting By Axel Bugge)

