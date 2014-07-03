ESFG says not under Luxembourg probe over accounts

LISBON, July 3 (Reuters) - Espirito Santo Financial Group <ESF.LS, the largest single shareholder in Portugal’s biggest listed bank by assets, BES, said on Thursday it was not under investigation by Luxembourg authorities over accounts irregularities.

“It has been confirmed directly with the Luxembourg authorities that at no time has ESFG been under investigation by the Public Prosecutor in relation to the misreporting of accounts by certain of its shareholders,” ESFG said in a statement.

Luxembourg’s justice authorities said last week they had begun in May an investigation into three Luxembourg-registered holding companies of Portugal’s Espirito Santo banking family, including ESFG, over alleged breaches of company law.

ESFG did not specifically refer to any other possible breaches of company law. It referred to “material irregularities in the accounts of its shareholder ES International” that were acknowledged by ESFG and BES in May.