FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ESFG says not under Luxembourg probe over accounts
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 3, 2014 / 4:27 PM / 3 years ago

ESFG says not under Luxembourg probe over accounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, July 3 (Reuters) - Espirito Santo Financial Group <ESF.LS, the largest single shareholder in Portugal’s biggest listed bank by assets, BES, said on Thursday it was not under investigation by Luxembourg authorities over accounts irregularities.

“It has been confirmed directly with the Luxembourg authorities that at no time has ESFG been under investigation by the Public Prosecutor in relation to the misreporting of accounts by certain of its shareholders,” ESFG said in a statement.

Luxembourg’s justice authorities said last week they had begun in May an investigation into three Luxembourg-registered holding companies of Portugal’s Espirito Santo banking family, including ESFG, over alleged breaches of company law.

ESFG did not specifically refer to any other possible breaches of company law. It referred to “material irregularities in the accounts of its shareholder ES International” that were acknowledged by ESFG and BES in May.

Reporting By Andrei Khalip

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.