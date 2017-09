BRUSSELS, June 27 (Reuters) - Luxembourg justice authorities have launched an investigation into three holding companies of Portugal’s Banco Espirito Santo over alleged breaches of company law, a spokesman said on Friday.

The spokesman said the investigation against Espírito Santo International SA, Espirito Santo Control SA and Espírito Santo Financial Group SA was launched on May 22.

He declined to give any further details about the investigation. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)