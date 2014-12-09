BRIEF-Espirito Santo notes Novo Banco agreement on sale of BESI to Haitong

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Espirito Santo Investment Plc :

* Novo Banco informs on a sale and purchase agreement in respect of whole share capital of Banco Espírito Santo De Investimento, S.A

* Whole share capital of Banco Espírito Santo De Investimento, S.A. (BESI), which is owned by Novo Banco, being price of sale 379,000,000.00 (three hundred and seventy nine millions) euros

* Execution of such sale of BESI by Novo Banco is dependent on obtaining of a set of authorizations of relevant authorities, including but not limited to bank of Portugal, European Commission