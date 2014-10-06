FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 6, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

ESPN signs nine-year deal with NBA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Cable sports channel ESPN and the National Basketball Association (NBA) have signed a nine-year deal, starting with the 2016-17 season.

As part of the agreement, ESPN, which is partly owned by Walt Disney Co, will increase its NBA-focused programming with 750 new hours of NBA content.

The two have also established a framework to negotiate the launch of a new offering in which the league would receive equity interest, ESPN said. (es.pn/Z8TgTM) (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

