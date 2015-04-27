Walt Disney's ESPN sues Verizon for breach of contract

April 27 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co’s sports network, ESPN, has sued Verizon Communications Inc over an alleged breach in contract, a court filing showed on Monday.

The breach in contract relates to Verizon's new cable plan, which allows FiOS customers to choose a smaller bundle of channels every month, CNBC reported. (cnb.cx/1z6aOBj)

ESPN is seeking damages and to stop Verizon from “unfairly depriving” it of “the benefits of its bargain”, according to the court filing.

Verizon was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)