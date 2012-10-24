FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Espresso see no improvement in advertising sales
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
October 24, 2012 / 11:46 AM / in 5 years

Italy's Espresso see no improvement in advertising sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Italian newspaper publisher Gruppo Editoriale L‘Espresso gave a grim outlook on Wednesday as its nine-month net profit fell 36 percent, dragged by an economic downturn and internet competition.

Net profit at the group controlled by prominent Italian businessman Carlo De Benedetti was 26.4 million euros ($34.2 million) in the first nine months.

Revenues fell 9.1 percent to 594 million euros over the same period, hit by lower sales of advertising and add-on products.

In the third quarter the decline in sales and profits accelerated, according to its statement on results.

“The first signals on the fourth quarter, particularly as regard to advertising sales, do not allow to foresee any improvement,” the company said.

It confirmed it would end the year with a net profit sensibly lower than in 2011. ($1 = 0.7714 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.