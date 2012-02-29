CORRECTED-Italy's Espresso sees lower 2012 results

(Corrects net profit figure in second paragraph to 58.6 million euros, from 50.1 million)

MILAN, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Italian publisher Gruppo Editoriale L‘Espresso predicted a substantial decline in 2012 results on Wednesday as an economic downturn weighs on advertising sales.

The company, publisher of la Repubblica daily, which competes with Corriere della Sera to be Italy’s top-selling newspaper, said net profit rose 17 percent to 58.6 million euros ($78.7 million) in 2011, broadly in line with analysts expectations.

It proposed a dividend of 0.0629 euro per share, slightly missing expectations for 0.07 euro a share. ($1 = 0.7450 euro) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)