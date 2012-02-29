FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Italy's Espresso sees lower 2012 results
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
February 29, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 6 years

CORRECTED-Italy's Espresso sees lower 2012 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects net profit figure in second paragraph to 58.6 million euros, from 50.1 million)

MILAN, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Italian publisher Gruppo Editoriale L‘Espresso predicted a substantial decline in 2012 results on Wednesday as an economic downturn weighs on advertising sales.

The company, publisher of la Repubblica daily, which competes with Corriere della Sera to be Italy’s top-selling newspaper, said net profit rose 17 percent to 58.6 million euros ($78.7 million) in 2011, broadly in line with analysts expectations.

It proposed a dividend of 0.0629 euro per share, slightly missing expectations for 0.07 euro a share. ($1 = 0.7450 euro) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.