FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's L'Espresso says Q3 net profit drops 85 pct
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
October 23, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

Italy's L'Espresso says Q3 net profit drops 85 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Italian newspaper publisher Gruppo Editoriale L‘Espresso said on Wednesday third-quarter net profit dropped 85 percent to 800,000 euros ($1.10 million) and said its outlook for the rest of 2013 was uncertain.

The group controlled by prominent Italian businessman Carlo De Benedetti reported net profit of 4.5 million euros for the nine months to September, down from 26.4 million euros for the same period in 2012.

L‘Espresso said in a statement the publishing industry was facing slowing circulation of daily newspapers and magazines, while recession-hit companies invested less in advertising.

“Uncertainty is still deep in the outlook for year 2013,” L‘Espresso said, adding it has undertaken “new and sharper” cost cuts and was considering integrating one of its subsidiaries with an entity controlled by Telecom Italia Media. ($1 = 0.7260 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.