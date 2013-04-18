L'Espresso Q1 net profit drops 80 pct

MILAN, April 18 (Reuters) - Italian publisher L‘Espresso said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit fell 80 percent to 2 million euros ($2.6 million) as advertisers cut spending due to an economic recession.

Revenues fell 11.8 percent to 182.1 million euros in the period, while net debt fell to 83.5 million euros at the end of March from 108.1 million euros at the end of last year.

L‘Espresso, publisher of Italian national newspaper La Repubblica, said total costs fell 8.5 percent. That excludes a rise in expenses to develop its digital publishing and television activities. ($1 = 0.7668 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)