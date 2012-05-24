L'Espresso to appeal against tax ruling

MILAN, May 24 (Reuters) - Italian publisher L‘Espresso said on Thursday it will appeal against a Rome tax commission ruling saying that capital gains dating back to 1991 and corresponding to around 220 million euros must be taxed.

The commission ruling said it was legitimate taxing capital gains worth 440 billion of old Italian liras it believes were undeclared at the time. It also called the company to pay taxes on almost 14 billion of old liras to compensate costs and tax credits.

The publisher said it was confident that the ruling would be annuled, adding it had won previous appeals on the issue.