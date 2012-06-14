FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Esprit ougoing CEO denies takeover speculations
June 14, 2012

Esprit ougoing CEO denies takeover speculations

MILAN, June 14 (Reuters) - Fashion retailer Esprit has not received any proposal and is not in talks with anyone about a possible sale of the company, outgoing chief executive Ronald van der Vis said on Thursday.

The stock has lost up to a third of its market value in two days as the departure of its two top executives in two days raised worries about the future of a costly turnaround plan and stoked speculation about a possible takeover bid.

“I want to make crystal clear that there is no discussion ongoing with any party and that we have not received any proposal whatsoever,” van der Vis said during a conference call. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)

