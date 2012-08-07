Esprit appoints Inditex's executive as new CEO

HONG KONG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Esprit Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday that it has appointed Jose Manuel Martínez Gutiérrez as its new chief executive, effective by the end of September.

In a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, the Europe-focused fashion group said Martínez was most recently group director of distribution and operations at Industria De Diseño Textil, SA (Inditex) based in Spain. Inditex is the owner of fashion brands including Zara and Massimo Dutti.

Shares of Esprit rose 8.1 percent on Tuesday morning, beating a 0.3 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .

Outgoing chief executive Ronald van der Vis had said in June that his family was the only reason behind his resignation from Esprit and that the company’s crucial turnaround plan would go ahead. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)