FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Esprit appoints Inditex's executive as new CEO
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 7, 2012 / 4:40 AM / in 5 years

Esprit appoints Inditex's executive as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Esprit Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday that it has appointed Jose Manuel Martínez Gutiérrez as its new chief executive, effective by the end of September.

In a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, the Europe-focused fashion group said Martínez was most recently group director of distribution and operations at Industria De Diseño Textil, SA (Inditex) based in Spain. Inditex is the owner of fashion brands including Zara and Massimo Dutti.

For statement clicks here

Shares of Esprit rose 8.1 percent on Tuesday morning, beating a 0.3 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .

Outgoing chief executive Ronald van der Vis had said in June that his family was the only reason behind his resignation from Esprit and that the company’s crucial turnaround plan would go ahead. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.