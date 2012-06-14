FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Esprit outgoing CEO says restructuring plan to go on
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 14, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

Esprit outgoing CEO says restructuring plan to go on

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN/HONG KONG, June 14 (Reuters) - Esprit Holdings Ltd outgoing chief executive said on Thursday that his family was the only reason for his resignation and the fashion retailer’s restructuring plan will continue as planned.

“I have to be realistic. On those circumstances and after a clear feedback from my family, I cannot continue the way I have been working. I have been neglecting my family situation too much and I need to bring more balance,” Ronald van der Vis said in a conference call with analysts.

News on Wednesday of his resignation and that of the group’s chairman wiped about a third off the company’s market value and stoked speculation the clothing retailer could become a takeover target.

The stock slid 31.5 percent in two days as the departures raised worries about management stability and the future of a costly turnaround plan at Europe-focused Esprit, which competes with Sweden’s Hennes & Mauritz AB and Spain’s Inditex SA. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.