Esprit says H1 net loss HK$465 mln, lags forecast
February 27, 2013 / 4:25 AM / in 5 years

Esprit says H1 net loss HK$465 mln, lags forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Europe-focused retailer Esprit Holdings Ltd reported a worse-than-expected HK$465 million ($59.93 million) loss for the six months ended December as it grappled with weakening demand in the euro zone and faced an uphill battle to revive its brand.

The result was far poorer than estimates for a loss of about HK$110 million among five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters, and compared with net profit of HK$555 million posted a year earlier. ($1 = 7.7585 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
